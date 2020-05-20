China Airlines and Airbus enter into new partnership

China Airlines (CAL) and Airbus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate over developing the former’s maintenance, engineering and technical training capabilities, based in Taiwan.

Airbus and CAL will develop the carrier’s services for all Airbus aircraft types currently operated by the airline, which include the A350 XWB, A330/A340, and A320 families.

The companies will also develop CAL’s retrofit arm, and will also work together on cabin and airframe modifications, as well as the airliner’s training operations, which includes the construction of a new dedicated centre.

Jean-Francois Laval, Airbus Executive Vice President, Customer Affairs, Asia, said: “Airbus is committed to providing the best products and services solutions to China Airlines for its business success, enhancing its capabilities in areas such as MRO and training. Airbus is very pleased to support China Airlines in developing its own commercial aviation related business in Taiwan.”

Ho Nuan-Hsuan, Chairman of China Airlines, said: “We are delighted to sign this cooperation MoU with Airbus, which bodes well for enhancing aviation industry capabilities in Taiwan for the Asia-Pacific region. Through Airbus’ valuable industry know-how, China Airlines and our associated TAMECO maintenance subsidiary are looking forward to accelerating our maintenance and engineering capabilities for the major Airbus aircraft types, including the newly introduced A350 XWB.”

Business Review Asia's January issue is live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.

SOURCE: [SAT]