Goshawk Aviation places order with Boeing and Airbus for 40 new jets

The Hong Kong-based joint venture, Goshawk Aviation, has placed an order worth US$4.5bn with the two aircraft manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, for 40 jets.

Goshawk Aviation is an aircraft leasing company owned jointly by NWS Holdings and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

The firm has entered a purchase agreement for 20 of Airbus’ A320neo planes and 20 737 MEX jets from Boeing.

The American and European manufacturers are expected to deliver the aircrafts between 2023 and 2025, increasing the leaser’s fleet to more than 220 planes.

“A320neo and 737 MAX families are both of the best-in-class, modern, fuel-efficient and in-demand narrow-body aircraft incorporating the latest technologies that fit well with our focus, and effectively strengthen our portfolio to meet the varying needs of our expanding customers,” stated Brian Cheng, Executive Director of NWS Holdings and Chairman of Goshawk, the South China Morning Post reported.

“Placing a direct order is a critical part of Goshawk’s overall growth strategy, moving to a new model beyond sale-and-leaseback.”

“This is a major milestone for Goshawk and demonstrates our shareholders’ commitment to the business.”

“We were established as a leasing company in 2013 and, since then, we have been growing quite aggressively and quite quickly […] I think this is quite right as a timeframe to make an order.”