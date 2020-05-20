Chengdu linked with Africa via Ethiopian Airlines

Africa's largest airliner, Ethiopian Airlines, is set to begin flying to to Chengdu, China three times per week from the start of June.

In a statement, Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines said Chengdu was the country's western centre of logistics, commerce, science and technology, as well as a hub of transportation, manufacturing and communication.

Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, added: “We are glad to launch services to Chengdu, our fifth gateway to The Republic of China. Since our first flight 43 years ago, China has been a key market and it is now the largest per country market in our system.

“We shall offer the best and fastest connectivity options with a total of 34 weekly flights to China, operated with the latest and most comfortable B787 and B777 aircraft. Our Chinese customers will also enjoy seamless connection on Ethiopian vast intra African network and farther to Sao Paulo in Brazil.”

Ethiopian is investing to make Addis Ababa into a Chinese friendly hub airport for the continent to support ever growing trade.

Business Review Asia's January issue is live.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.

SOURCE: [Modern Ghana]