CapitaLand: making a megastructure

With a track record of delivering major commercial and residential projects across the region, it comes as no surprise that CapitaLand is building China’s latest megastructure. Completed in stages from 2018 onwards, Raffles City Chongqing will look out across the junction of the mighty Yangtze and the Jialin Rivers. Combining residential, shopping, office, hotel, and serviced residences, the complex represents CapitaLand’s largest single investment in China and will stand as a long term reminder of the company’s growing commitment following 22 years of operations in the country.

Building a megastructure

Once Raffles City Chongqing is completed, the S$4.9 billion megastructure will cover an area of 1.12-million-square-metres, sporting the very latest in construction innovations. From district cooling systems and its composite outrigger design, to structural seismic design and Building Information Modelling (BIM) – this will truly be the megastructure of tomorrow. The technology and expertise deployed on the project has been incorporated in order to increase efficiency throughout the planning, design and construction process.

Sustainability is not typically the first thing that comes to mind when people think of megastructures around the world, but CapitaLand has ensured that Raffles City Chongqing will set the record straight. The company has worked hard to achieve a Gold LEED-CS pre-certification from the United States Green Building Council and therefore has a number of high-profile sustainability features built-in as standard.

Alongside shades designed to reduce heat and an initiative to recycle building materials, the structure also sports an efficient irrigation system to conserve water, as well as reduced energy consumption from its district cooling system. Office air quality will also be maintained to the strictest standards using a combination of cool air filters and carbon sensors.

