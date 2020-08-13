Video
Technology
Capgemini Invent: Technology is in the air
By Jack Grimshaw
August 13, 2020
undefined mins
Benjamin Alleau, Managing Director of Future of Technology at Capgemini Invent, says that ‘technology is in the air’. It’s the underlying layer below any digital services or digital products that clients are launching to match increasingly demanding customer expectations.
- Understanding the Five Layers of Digital TransformationDigital Strategy
- Meet the Top 10 women in technology in Asia-PacificLeadership & Strategy
- How a virtual first model maximises returns of remote workTechnology
- Interview: Ayumi Moore Aoki – empowering women in techLeadership & Strategy
RelatedContent