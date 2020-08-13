Video
Technology

Capgemini Invent: Technology is in the air

By Jack Grimshaw
August 13, 2020
undefined mins

 Benjamin Alleau, Managing Director of Future of Technology at Capgemini Invent, says that ‘technology is in the air’. It’s the underlying layer below any digital services or digital products that clients are launching to match increasingly demanding customer expectations.  

Technologycapgemini
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Schneider Electric - Global Specialist in Energy Management

#Schneider Electric#Natalya Makarochkina
Digital Strategy

Allianz Malaysia: Closer to customers through digital