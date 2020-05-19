Business Review Australia Launches New Website Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA (August 3, 2014) – The executive and creative team at Business Review Australia is pleased to announce the relaunch of BusinessReviewAustralia.com. BusinessReviewAustralia.com is an innovative, revolutionary digital publication and research platform designed to provide business executives with the latest news, information and trends from all of the industries in Australasia.

“We are very excited to share our months of hard work on Business Review Australia with executives Down Under,” said Laura Close, Editor-in-Chief. “Our team is looking forward to providing businesses and their management and leaders with up-to-date information on the leading brands in Australia and New Zealand.”

BusinessReviewAustralia.com’s proprietary, custom-built platform includes an interactive website and magazine, in addition to comprehensive analysis and insight tools for Australia, providing industry professionals with the information they need to quickly and efficiently make decisions.

BusinessReviewAustralia.com will allow you to:

Use our extensive network to connect with B2B industry professionals.

Obtain exclusive access to news and region-specific developments that allow you to have a finger on the pulse of the sector.

Business Review Australia’s team of editors and researchers are keenly aware of news and developments occurring around the clock, informing professionals and decision makers on key trends, innovative business models, and prominent leaders throughout the industry.

About the Editor:

Laura Close is Editor-in-Chief and lead writer for BusinessReviewAustralia.com. Laura has gained experience in the publishing industry by working as an editorial assistant, writer and associate editor for numerous industry-specific print magazines, and has also edited two major books. Laura continues to immerse herself in the rich business culture of Australasia. She applies her ever-growing knowledge and deep-rooted passion to continue learning and sharing this powerful business landscape.

Business Review Australia is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Additional offices are located in Boston, Toronto, Norwich, Sydney and Cape Town. For more information, please visit: http://www.businessreviewaustralia.com

