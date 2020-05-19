Brisbane Airport is going green just in time for the carbon tax implementation on 1 July.

The iseek Communications Data Centre located at the airdrome has been honoured with the ‘WSP Award for Best Sustainable Development – New Buildings’ at the Property Council of Australia/Rider Levett Bucknall Innovations and Excellence Awards 2012 in Sydney.

“This award highlights the commitment to our customers to provide sustainable and power efficient facilities whilst not compromising on security and service availability,” said iseek managing director Jason Gomersall in a media release after the award announcement.

The iseek Data Centre has achieved a PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) rating of 1.3 by the Green Grid, which is among the lowest indexes in the country.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

“The development provides customers with state-of-the-art facilities and establishes a new industry standard for the next generation of green data centres in Australia,” said Ken Morrison, COO of the Property Council of Australia.

“Congratulations go to iseek Data Centre for demonstrating leading sustainability practices that reduced the project’s eco footprint over the entire lifecycle.”

iseek beat out eight other contenders to take home the national award.