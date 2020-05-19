Article
BR Australia is Seeking Contributor Content!

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Got a great scoop on an Australian business, corporate trend or industry happening? Business Review Australia wants to hear from you!

We’re looking for quality media releases, story pitches and original content for our website and monthly digital magazine. Topics may range from finance and technology to marketing strategies; executive travel tips and destination reviews; rising industries; and lifestyle subjects. All should be written for a senior executive level, Australasian readership.

Contributed articles for the website should range from 250-400 words in length and be written in a conversational yet informative tone about a topical subject.

Our magazine features tend to fall within the 700-900 word range and generally analyse an industry sector, offer a Q&A with a company CEO, profile innovative business ideas, etc.

Well-informed opinion pieces are also encouraged, but please be advised that publication of an op-ed will be left to the discretion of the editor.

All published features will be promoted heavily via our Twitter and Facebook platforms, in addition to Google+, Pinterest, LinkedIn and StumbleUpon when relevant.

Please email all pitches and submissions to the editor at:

[email protected]

