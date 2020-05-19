BHP Billiton plans Australia expansion

BHP Billiton is investing $204 million in its latest expansion in Australia. This cash will be spent on increasing coke production while driving down the miner’s running costs.

As part of a significant venture partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation, BHP recently approved plans to add significant infrastructure to its Caval Ridge mine. The expansion will include a 6.8 mile overland conveyor system which will move coal from the Peak Downs mine to a preparation plant.

Construction is set to begin in a few months and is expect to last a year and a half. The project is expected to create over 400 jobs during construction and 200 while operations are underway.

BHP Billiton is also currently expanding in a different direction. The miner is undertaking a massive technology expansion, rolling out information technology and operational technology (IT-OT) across its coal operations in Australia. In a bid to support this move, the miner is recruiting for three tiers of worker - principal, manager and specialist engineer.

Alongside its expanded operations in Australia, BHP Billiton is expected to be a key non-US company to benefit from the Trump Presidency, as part of his bid to expand American manufacturing capabilities at home. Although, like all Trump dealings, how and when this will happen is yet to be seen.

