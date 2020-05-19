BHP Billiton Offers Solace to Workers Axed by BlueScope

BHP Billiton has swooped in to rescue the workers let go by BlueScope Steel, with the offer to find work at a BHP’s Illawara Coal operations.

Earlier this week, BlueScope Steel said it was reducing its steel production and cutting 800 jobs at its Port Kembla Steelworks, along with an additional 200 interstate jobs. Now those workers can find solace from its largest coal supplier and Australia’s biggest mining company, which will establish an on-line job centre to take applications from people affected by the BlueScope Steel announcement as well as other local people who are interested in joining the coal industry. BHP, and other big mining companies, are reportedly desperate to hire workers in projects across Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales.

BHP Billiton’s President of Illawarra Coal Colin Bloomfield said BHP recently employed a number of people without experience in the mining industry and will look to employ up to 50 more people in a range of roles across its Illawarra coal operations. “The company will also take applications from anyone willing to work in its Queensland coal operations where more than 750 job vacancies currently exist, or in our Iron Ore operations in Western Australia where 600 vacancies exist,” he said. More information regarding these employment opportunities will be advertised in local newspapers in coming days.

Interestingly enough, BlueScope Steel was once part of BHP and known as BHP Steel before being created as a $2.3 billion spin-off in 2002.

On another note, BHP Billiton is expected to announce a US$22 billion profit for the year later on Wednesday.

