Best of 2012, #5: Murdoch Family Mentions

Here at Business Review Australia, we like to aggregate a wide selection of news stories and feature contributions that may range from national and global headlines and market trend analysis, to business tips and those “Only in Australia” types of stories (spider inhabitation, Apple Maps fiascos and marijuana use, oh my!)

As our farewell to 2012, over the next couple weeks, we will re-release the Top 10 stories and trending topics that grabbed your attention across our website, magazines and social platforms. Enjoy!

The Murdoch name has become part of everyday media lexicon, but 2012 was a particularly heavy year for Rupert and his family:

James Murdoch Quits News International: The phone hacking allegations have taken a further toll on Rupert Murdoch's youngest son as he leaves his chairman post.

Momentum Mounts to Replace Murdoch Family at News Corp Helm: Echoing a sentiment expressed by numerous US and UK-based pension funds, Australian pension funds have called for Rupert Murdoch's removal as chairman of News Corp, as well as the dismissal of his sons James and Lachlan Murdoch from the board.

Dame Elisabeth Murdoch Passes Away at 103: A patron of more than 100 causes and charities, Elisabeth, or “The Dame” as Victorians affectionately called her, was the first female trustee of the National Gallery of Victoria, presided overThe Royal Children’s Hospital and became a patron of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, in addition to numerous other organisations spanning disability care, the Australian Ballet, the Victorian Tapestry Workshop, academia, substance abuse and prison work.