Best of 2012, #1: In-N-Out Debuts in Sydney

Follow @BizReviewAU

Here at Business Review Australia, we like to aggregate a wide selection of news stories and feature contributions that may range from national and global headlines and market trend analysis, to business tips and those “Only in Australia” types of stories (spider inhabitation, Apple Maps fiascos and marijuana use, oh my!)

As our farewell to 2012, over the next couple weeks, we will re-release the Top 10 stories and trending topics that grabbed your attention across our website, magazines and social platforms. Enjoy!

- - -

Published on 24 January 2012

Fans of the animal-style double double swarmed Kings Cross earlier today where Barrio Chino set up a one-day pop-up In-N-Out burger joint on Bayswater Road.

The American fast food chain, found only on the West Coast, features a simple menu of hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, soda and thickshakes (unless you’re familiar with the website’s ‘secret’ menu), but their following is considered cult-like in the States.

Barrio Chino blasted the announcement via Twitter, assuring followers this was ‘not a hoax.’ Unfortunately, according to several Australians’ Facebook posts, the pop-up restaurant didn’t even last a day, selling out of food not long after it opened at noon. (One post said they sold out of burgers in 23 minutes.)

“What did you have for lunch? I got to eat one of my geeky fatty favourites from when I lived in the States: In-N-Out,” wrote a Gizmodo contributor. “Is the chain coming to Australia? My waistline hopes not.”

No word on that yet, but if the chain were using today as a market test, we’d say it’s likely that Sydney will host Australia’s first In-N-Out.