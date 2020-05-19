Australia's Top Business Schools 2013

When searching for the best business school for your career aspirations, try heading Down Under for a variety of top-notch MBA programs.

Australia’s schools of business have plenty to offer in terms of an unparalleled learning experience. But, the entrance requirements and curriculum are as challenging as any of the other quality business programs in the world.

So, with a professional career in mind, what are some of the top business schools in Australia and what kind of programs do they offer?

Melbourne Business School

With part-time and full-time programs available in everything from Executive MBAs to Masters programs in Management and Accounting, the University of Melbourne’s Business School is a leader in global business education.

Offering both traditional and flexible schedules designed for students with personal commitments looking to advance their lives on a professional level, the Melbourne Business School provides every student with a deep understanding of how a business functions in terms of accounting, finance, and management.

The University of Sydney Business School

As one of only two business schools in Australia with dual accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the University of Sydney Business School offers a range of both undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Recognized as one of the most innovative business schools in Australia, the Sydney Business School has traditional MBA programs as well as advanced programs in Transport and Logistics, Global Executive MBAs, and both Bachelors and Masters programs in commerce.

Australian School of Business

Offered through the University of New South Wales, the Australian School of Business in Sydney is consistently ranked among the top 50 global MBA programs. The school’s approach and main purpose is to prepare its students for leadership roles in business and government.

Through its full-time MBA and Executive MBA programs, students learn hands-on industry expertise from an internationally recognized faculty.

And, thanks to its powerful alumni association, graduates become part of a global network of business leaders the moment they receive their degree.

Griffith Business School

Located in southeast Queensland and part of Griffith University, the Griffith Business School is a dynamic education offering undergraduate programs in business and commerce as well as postgraduate programs in business administration, commerce, and employment relations among others.

In addition, the Griffith Business School offers exciting dual degrees and fast-track two-year degrees for those students looking to put their MBA to work as quickly as possible. So, for students interested in degrees in both business and finance, Griffith is a great option.

Curtin Business School

Offering degree courses in everything from business, economics, accounting, management, and marketing, the Curtin Business School in Perth offers both diversity and flexibility with its areas of study.

Unlike other business schools in Australia, the Curtin Business School provides programs with a unique applied and professional emphasis along with coursework involving direct collaboration with proven industry leaders in the world of business.

So, when it comes time to make your degree-seeking dreams a reality, the Australian business schools above are definitely a step in the right direction.

About the Author

Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including business, career bachelor degrees, and education.