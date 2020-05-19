Australia's fitness sector sees growth in the billions

While some industries in Australia were considerably affected by the recent global economic downturn, the fitness industry has been growing steadily over the past few years. The Australian government is making a significant effort to encourage Australians to adopt a healthier lifestyle, resulting in a greater demand for fitness products and services.

Here is a look at the fitness industry Down Under.

Australian fitness industry statistics

Keeping Aussies healthy and fit is big business. The fitness industry in Australia generates an average of about one billion dollars in revenue on an annual basis. There altogether 2,856 gyms and fitness centers across the country, which collectively provide employment for more than 17,000 people. In 2011, about 3.3 million Australians used a professional exercise service.

The Australian fitness industry is expected to grow by 4.8 percent between 2009 and 2014, despite a decline in 2009 when consumers sought more affordable health and fitness alternatives because of the bad economic climate.

Although the economy is recovering, experts predicted that the revenue of the industry will only grow by 1.4 percent to $1.31 billion this year, because of increasing market saturation.

Why is the Australian fitness industry growing?

According to a study conducted by the United Nations, Australia is the fifth most obese country in the world, with about 24.6 percent of its citizens considered obese. If the current trend is not slowed down or reversed, it is estimated that almost three out of four Australians will be obese or overweight in 2025.

The popularity of weight loss reality TV shows, efforts by the government to promote healthy living and weight loss, and the household outsourcing trend are some of the factors that have contributed to the increase in demand for fitness services and products.

Fitness centers provide a cost-effective way for Australians to improve their health and fitness, and it has been proven that they can collectively reduce direct healthcare costs by up to $108 million a year. The increasing availability of fitness centers and low-cost fitness alternatives has made it easier for Aussies to keep fit.

Leading fitness companies

Australia is home to many world-class fitness chains and centers, including Fitness Enhancement Personal Training, Snap Fitness, Plus Fitness 24/7, Jetts Fitness, Fernwood Women's Health Club and Step Into Life.

These fitness chains and centers have been successful because they offer good value for money, as well as a wide range of fitness services and advanced exercise equipment to meet the specific needs of their customers.

Jetts Fitness, the most successful fitness chain in Australia, enables its customers to exercise more freely by offering 24/7 fitness clubs and affordable rates. The leading fitness service providers in Australia use the latest marketing techniques to promote their products and services, such as social media marketing, mobile marketing and others.

As more and more Aussies begin to realize the importance of health and fitness, the Australian fitness industry is expected to remain in good shape over the next few years.

About the author

John McMalcolm is a freelance writer who writes on a wide range of subjects, from small business marketing to cloud computing.