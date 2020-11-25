Australia and UAE launch first ever Business Council

In an announcement made by Hon Scott Morrison, Australia’s Prime Minister launched the first ever Australia United Arab Emirates Business Council. The ambitions for the council is to deepen bilateral trade and investment, as well as expand opportunities for Australia and UAE businesses.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement, His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, welcomed the launch.

“Since the establishments of diplomatic relations in 1975, the UAE and Australia have been bound together by strong and longstanding ties, ranging from trade, tourism, investments and culture, to people-to-people contacts, ultimately leading to mutual benefit for both our nations,” commented HE Dr. Anwar Gargash.

“I would like to welcome the decision to inaugurate this Business Council despite the pandemic. I truly believe that this Council will accelerate the growth of our economic cooperation in the years to come, as well as enhance investment and trade exchange.”

The launch was attended by the UAE Ambassador to Australia His Excellency Abdulla Al Subousi, Australia’s co-chair, Hon Christopher Pyne and the UAE co-chair Badr Al-Olama.

“I was surprised to learn during my time in politics that there has never been a business council before between Australia and the UAE. Our countries have so much to offer each other and it is our interest to promote mutual prosperity. The Council will allow Australian and Emirati businesses an unparalleled chance to connect with decision makers in both government and enterprise, to better foster and understand future requirements and opportunities,” commented Pyne.

To find out more about the Australia UAE Business Council, click here!

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .