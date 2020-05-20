Article
Asia is boosting Mulberry's profits
May 20, 2020
Luxury fashion brand Mulberry saw profits jump due to expansion in Asia and rises in digital sales.
Profit before tax was up by 21 percent at the end of March 2017 and online sales grew by 19 percent. Total revenue is up 8 percent to £168.1 million.
The brand has created a new entity called Mulberry Asia, in order to manage its business in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and had stores open in Shanghai and Hong Kong earlier this year.
"During the year we have made good progress. Our sales and profits are growing, enhancing our strong cash position. We have advanced our international growth strategy with a new partnership in Asia and the continued expansion of our omni-channel offer in key markets," said CEO Thierry Andretta.
