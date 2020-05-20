Argus TrueID acquires fellow biometric solutions firm Biometric Identity Systems

Sydney-based biometric solutions developer Argus TrueID has announced the acquisition of fellow Australian firm Biometric Identity Solutions (BIS) for an undisclosed amount.

Ranked 12th by Australian Financial Review’s Fast 100 list of Australia’s fastest-growing firms, Argus has additional offices in the UK, UAE, and Czech Republic and has grown to become a leader in the expanding biometric ID space.

The BIS acquisition is representative of Argus’s wider mergers and acquisitions strategy, the firm said in its statement announcing the deal, and BIS will continue operations under its existing brand.

“BIS have long been recognised for their biometric expertise, particularly in Justice and Corrections sector,” said Ken Farrow, Executive Chairman of Argus TrueID, in the company’s press release.

“With the synergies that exist between the two organisations, it made sense to bring BIS into the wider Argus TrueID group, contributing to our ability to grow both here and internationally.”

Farrow continued:

“We will continue to find new opportunities for biometrics solutions across a range of industries. Any challenge that requires certainty of identity can be solved with biometrics.

“Our focus is to continue to educate the market that, by placing identity at the centre of your organisation, we can help to reduce risk, improve processes, enhance the user experience, and most importantly, deliver bottom line cost savings.”