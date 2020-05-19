Appian opens regional HQ office in Sydney

Recognising a growing demand for cloud-based business process management (BPM) support in the ANZ region, global software leader Appian announced today the opening of its Australia/New Zealand headquarters office in Sydney, Australia.

"We are responding to our clients throughout the region who are deriving amazing value from Appian's software, and want to extend those benefits to the enterprise," said Karen Astley, Managing Director of Appian's Australia/New Zealand office, in a press statement. "We are pleased to be able to extend support for those clients, and capitalize on the area's growing appetite for BPM, with an experienced and highly talented staff in country."

Praised for its accessible and easy-to-use platforms, Appian offers business leaders a clear solution to process management over cloud computing, mobile devices and social business. Its core product, Appian BPM Suite, combines these three services to help businesses provide top-rated customer satisfaction, operational excellence and business agility.

The US-based BPM software innovator currently has more than a dozen ANZ clients including the Queensland Government, Lend Lease, SuperIQ and Territory Insurance Office (TIO), with more than 3 million users worldwide.

The Sydney office will handle both sales and professional services on-premise for the company’s Cloud BPM, Mobile BPM and Social BPM solutions.

To contact Appian's Australia/New Zealand headquarters, visit http://www.appian.com/bpm-company/contactus.jsp.