Appian expands to Melbourne

The increasing demand for cloud-based software is sending Appian, a leader in business process management (BPM) software, to Melbourne.

This will be Appian’s second Australian location; its ANZ headquarters, located in Sydney, opened just last November.

"The BPM software market in Australia and New Zealand is growing rapidly as more and more businesses look to tap process innovation as a competitive advantage," said Karen Astley, Managing Director of Appian's Australia/New Zealand office, in a press statement.

The Melbourne office will provide the growing company more opportunities to expand through the Victorian region. Currently, the US-based BPM software innovator has more than a dozen ANZ clients including the Queensland Government, Lend Lease, SuperIQ and Territory Insurance Office (TIO), with more than 3 million users worldwide.

"Our dedicated presence in Melbourne allows us to directly partner with our local customers to get their first project running quickly, and to support their growth into enterprise-wide BPM programs," said Astley.

Praised for its accessible and easy-to-use platforms, Appian offers business leaders a clear solution to process management over cloud computing, mobile devices and social business. Its core product, Appian BPM Suite, combines these three services to help businesses provide top-rated customer satisfaction, operational excellence and business agility.

To contact the Melbourne office, call +61 3 8610 6790 or send an email to [email protected].