In a sea of green jackets, shooter Russell Mark is guaranteed to stand out from the pack when the Australian athletes enter the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

The two-time medallist pledged to wear the ‘mankini’ sported by Sacha Baron Cohen in the film ‘Borat’ during the ceremony if Carlton lost to St. Kilda during the AFL match on Monday. Unfortunately for Russell, St. Kilda outscored the Melbourne-based team by four goals.

“Oh, I must've been intoxicated. Carlton promise so much and just deliver so little. It kills me,” Russell said on the radio the next day.

The humour in this lost wager will certainly increase if Russell, who is going into his sixth Olympics, is chosen to be a flag bearer for Australia.

“Imagine the flag bearer out in front of our team in a mankini. And a big, butch shooter at that,” a spokesman for Team Australia said. "As we all know the London weather is fickle and we would not want him to catch cold."

According to his chat with The Telegraph, regardless of the weather, it doesn’t sound as though Russell will mind forgoing the Aussie athletes’ uniform.

“A lot of people would think a mankini might look better than the uniform they've nominated for us, so I don't know if it's such a bad thing,” he said.