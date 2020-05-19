Amazon to launch Prime Day in Australia in July

The US-based e-commerce giant, Amazon, has announced it will create access to Prime Day for its Australian customers.

The annual day of sales on the site will launch in Australia on 16 July, the first country to host the sales worldwide.

The news follows the firm’s decision to introduce its Prime subscription service to the nation last month on 18 June.

However, Australians will have a more limited service of Prime Day, with the sales to be reportedly smaller than other countries due to goods and services tax (GST).

SEE ALSO:

“We hope that Prime Day will provide them with even more value,” stated Rocco Braeuniger, Country Manager at Amazon Australia.

The Manager note that Amazon hopes the new offer will encourage customers to pay for the Prime service.

The site is anticipated to face competition from eBay Plus, a subscription option created by another US-based e-commerce firm.