Alipay launches Melbourne City card to connect business with tourists

Mobile payment platform Alipay has announced a partnership with the Australian city of Melbourne to launch a Melbourne City Card.

The card will be aimed at connecting Chinese tourists with Melbourne businesses. China is said in the company’s press release to constitute Australia’s largest and most valuable tourist market, with over 1.4mn visitors spending over $12bn annually. Via the app’s interactive mobile map, users can identify locations which accept Alipay. Over one hundred retailers and tourist destinations in Melbourne are involved in the promotion.

City of Melbourne Small Business, Retail and Hospitality Portfolio Chair Councillor Susan Riley said: “I am pleased to welcome the introduction of the Melbourne City Card which helps connect Chinese visitors with boutique local stores, major brands and popular tourist destinations. Melbourne is a key tourist destination for Chinese visitors and the Melbourne City Card will offer them greater convenience and help them feel more welcome as they explore our city. The City of Melbourne has helped support businesses’ participation in the Melbourne City Card by connecting retailers with Alipay and holding a workshop on the app in May.”

The move comes on the heels of a Sydney City Card launched in February, which achieved a 20% increase in Alipay users over the first month.

Country Manager of Alipay, Australia and New Zealand, George Lawson said: “Melbourne is a world-class tourist destination, and the launch today of the Melbourne City Card is aimed at promoting the city’s leading hotspots and merchants to Australia’s largest and most important tourism market. We have already seen from the success of the city card pilot in Sydney that this is a highly effective method of engaging with Chinese visitors both before and during their holidays. This partnership will further enhance Melbourne’s reputation as a fantastic tourist destination, and provide the best possible experience for Chinese visitors.”