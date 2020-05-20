Alibaba to bring NBA content to its platforms for the first time

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that, through the expansion of its relationship with Alibaa, will provide content for the ecommerce giants platforms in China for the first time.

An ‘NBA Section’ will launch across each of Alibaba’s platforms, leveraging Alibaba’s technological prowess to personalise the user experience and bring the most engaging content to the fore.

Programming set for release on the Alibaba platforms include game highlights, classic NBA games, original shows covering a range of topics related to the sport.

“The NBA is always looking to innovate, and we are absolutely thrilled to expand our partnership with Alibaba,” said Derek Chang, CEO of NBA China, in the NBA press release.

“We share the same goal, which is to provide fans with one-of-a-kind online content consumption and shopping that leverages the latest technology. We look forward to working with Alibaba to continue to grow the game of basketball in China.”

Toby Xu, Vice President of Alibaba, added:

“The NBA is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, with a sizable and passionate fan base in China. With this expanded partnership, we will fully leverage Alibaba’s ecosystem to create a unique digital experience and bring the NBA closer to fans and consumers in China.”