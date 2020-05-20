Alibaba is the world’s most valuable non-US retail brand
Chinese ecommerce titan Alibaba has been named as the world’s most valuable non-US retail brand by global marketing and communications specialist WPP and research and consulting company Kantar.
According to Alibaba’s internal news outlet Alizila, the Group attained a higher ranking than firm’s including McDonald’s, Nike, Home Depot and Louis Vuitton, and is the only Asian brand to have reached the top 10.
Amazon topped the rankings, but WPP and Kantar noted that it faces stiff competition from firms such as Alibaba.
SEE ALSO:
-
Gartner names Alibaba Cloud the leading IaaS and IUS provider in Asia Pacific
-
Singapore Tourism Board teams up with Alibaba to boost Chinese tourism in the city
-
Alibaba Cloud set to develop into more technologically inclusive platform
-
“Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, the world’s largest online and mobile commerce business, arguably has more innovations than Amazon such as partnering with Starbucks (no.7) to have Starbucks in all Alibaba properties, and disrupting its logistics model to better facilitate super-fast delivery,” said WPP and Kantar in their joint press release accompanying the report.
“If you want to see the future of retail, look to China – in many ways, it is leading the world,” the report said, according to Alizila. “Chinese consumers are using mobile in every aspect of their lives.”
Alizila noted that Alibaba’s brand value reached US$131.2bn in 2018, representing a leap of 48% over 2017.
- Meet the company: ecommerce pioneer Lazada marks 10 yearsTechnology
- Alibaba Group’s 2030 Carbon Neutrality Pledge & Scope3+ AimSustainability
- Meet the CFO: Toby Xu named Alibaba’s new finance executiveCorporate Finance
- Amazon pushes into education with India academy platformDigital Strategy