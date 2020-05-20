Alibaba is the world’s most valuable non-US retail brand

Chinese ecommerce titan Alibaba has been named as the world’s most valuable non-US retail brand by global marketing and communications specialist WPP and research and consulting company Kantar.

According to Alibaba’s internal news outlet Alizila, the Group attained a higher ranking than firm’s including McDonald’s, Nike, Home Depot and Louis Vuitton, and is the only Asian brand to have reached the top 10.

Amazon topped the rankings, but WPP and Kantar noted that it faces stiff competition from firms such as Alibaba.

“Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, the world’s largest online and mobile commerce business, arguably has more innovations than Amazon such as partnering with Starbucks (no.7) to have Starbucks in all Alibaba properties, and disrupting its logistics model to better facilitate super-fast delivery,” said WPP and Kantar in their joint press release accompanying the report.

“If you want to see the future of retail, look to China – in many ways, it is leading the world,” the report said, according to Alizila. “Chinese consumers are using mobile in every aspect of their lives.”

Alizila noted that Alibaba’s brand value reached US$131.2bn in 2018, representing a leap of 48% over 2017.