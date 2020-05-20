Alibaba highlights record-breaking 6.18 shopping festival

Alibaba has announced that its Taobao and Tmall platforms have achieved record success with this year’s 6.18 Mid-Year Shopping Festival.

The festival, a sister campaign to the astoundingly lucrative 11.11 Singles Day event, capitalised on the consumer demand for high-quality products across China’s less-developed regions, Alibaba said in its press release.

With more than 200,000 participating brands across Alibaba-owned platforms, the conglomerate said it was the most inclusive 6.18 yet and emblematic of the potential for retail events to vie for 11.11’s prodigious revenue generation.

SEE ALSO:

“The results of the ‘6.18 Mid-Year Shopping Festival’ are encouraging. It has proven to be a celebration that can match the enthusiasm and scale of the ‘11.11 Global Shopping Festival,’” said Jiang Fan, President of Taobao and Tmall, in the press release.

“More than 100 brands achieved a new sales record that surpassed the result from last year’s 11.11. We are very pleased to see that our strategy to help brands penetrate the less-developed markets has paid off.

“Customers in the emerging cities are very receptive to innovative products and promotion campaigns such as programs on the Juhuasuan platform. The number of customers and GMV from third- to fifth-tier cities both hit 100% growth.

“We believe this group of customers will continue to grow into a strong and sustainable force for brands who are looking at further developing the Chinese market,” added Jiang.