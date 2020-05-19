AirTrunk appoints Dana Adams as new Chief Operations Officer

The hyperscale data centre specialist based in the Asia Pacific region, AirTrunk, has announced the appointment of its new Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Dana Adams will take on the role, following her position at Iron Mountain, the Boston-based information management company, as Vice President and General Manager.

Prior to the position, Adams worked for Digital Reality as the Vice President of Portfolio Management.

The new role will require the COO to report to the firm’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robin Khuda, as well as oversee the asset management, facility operations, security and compliance functions.

“As the world’s largest technology companies expand their data requirements, AirTrunk is building a hyperscale data centre platform across the Asia-Pacific region to service their needs,” commented Robin Khuda.

“We are excited to have Dana join our leadership team to manage our growing data centre operations in the region.”

The company has also appointed Wiliam Nicholson as its Technical Director of Critical Environments, who will report to Adams and deliver best practises in technical operations.

“These two senior appointments will add significant value to AirTrunk’s operations and customer service delivery as we scale up our business and grow our presence across the region,” the CEO added.

“Dana and William bring a high calibre of experience to AirTrunk. Dana’s track record in leading high-performance operations and William’s expertise in operating critical environments will complement our already impressive data centre operations.”