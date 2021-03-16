Accenture boosts supply chain capability with acquisition

Accenture has announced its acquisition of Australian-based supply chain and logistics consulting firm, GRA. This latest investment is the latest in Accenture's long-term global strategy to help boost the consulting firm's capabilities.

This latest acquisition from the global consulting firm is designed to strenthen Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations capabilities that help public and private sector clients address complex supply chain demands to deliver dynamic customer experiences in line with responsible practices.



Founded in 1997, GRA has offices in Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane with a team of 50 professionals. The firm Specialising in end-to-end supply chain and logistics strategies and operations, and working with some of Australia’s leading organisations in areas such as government, aerospace & defence and consumer goods, GRA's successful track record of "delivering value across a range of industries is exceptional", says Louise May, who leads Strategy & Consulting for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand.

Supply chains at a pivotal junction

The pandemic has accelerated the need for businesses to transform their supply chains to become more customer-focused, agile, and socially responsible with the flexibility to withstand future disruptions and this addition of GRA to the Accenture portfolio "will expand our supply chain and operations capabilities to help clients with their transformation to intelligent, customer-centric supply chains supporting profitable growth", says Tara Brady, country managing director for Accenture in Australia & New Zealand.

With a team of 50 professionals and offices in Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane, GRA will bring its deep knowledge and skills in supply chain strategy, planning and execution to Accenture's extensive network of clients and partners.

“With supply chains across sectors at a pivotal junction, we are confident that this combination will enable both our team and clients to continue to grow and innovate at an accelerated pace," says Carter McNabb, founding partner at GRA.

Accenture boosting capabilities with multiple acquisitons

Accenture’s acquisition of GRA follows other investments across Australia and New Zealand in the past 18 months. These include the acqusition of cloud-native solutions provider Olikka in November 2020; of SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag in October 2020; and of data analytics and supply chain management company Icon Integration in February 2020.

Further acqusitions include that of business strategy and econometrics firm AlphaBeta in February 2020; specialist government consultancy Apis Group in December 2019 and big data and analytics company Analytics8 in August 2019.