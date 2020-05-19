7-Eleven acquires majority stake in alcohol delivery firm Tipple

The US-based retail firm, 7-Eleven Group, has announced its majority stake acquisition of the Australian alcohol delivery company, Tipple.

Tipple, which was founded in 2015, now delivers to 120 suburbs in Melbourne and Sydney – with plans to expand operations in the coming year.

The firm claims it can deliver beverages within 30 minutes by working with independent, local bottle shops.

“7-Eleven led the way in digital innovation with our world-first Fuel App, and continue to explore how we can best meet the evolving needs of our convenience customers through digital, delivery and in-store services,” commented Angus McKay, CEO of 7-Eleven.

SEE ALSO:

“Tipple’s business model and platform is well-aligned with these interests, and has grown significantly since starting up less than three years ago.”

“While in time there may be interesting opportunities for the two businesses to explore and work together serving convenience customers, for now this partnership is about bringing our customer insights and marketing expertise to help accelerate the growth and expansion of Tipple as a standalone business.”

“We couldn’t be happier to be preparing for the next phase of Tipple’s growth alongside 7-Eleven,” remarked Ryan Barrington, Founder and CEO of Tipple.

“Their expertise and capabilities are unparalleled, but it’s our shared ambition to create new and engaging customer experiences on the cutting edge of convenience that excites us most.”

“We’re very excited about the potential for this partnership to transform the landscape of both alcohol and convenience retailing in Australia.”