3D printing firm Materialise moves Australian HQ to Gold Coast

Materialise, a Belgian 3D printing technology firm with a global presence, has relocated its Australian headquarters from Sydney to Queensland, Business News Australia (BNA) reports

The new HQ will be within the Gold Coast Health and Knowledge Precinct (GCHKP), where Materialise hopes to develop a nexus for state-of-the-art medical equipment innovation.

Materialise’s relocation will enable it to leverage Griffith University’s AU$80mn Advanced Design and Prototyping Technologies Centre (ADaPT) which BNA said will begin construction sometime this year.

"Materialise is truly a world-class company with 24 offices in 19 countries, and for them to choose to locate in the GCHKP at the ground-up stage signals the potential for a world-leading hub to develop here," said Professor Pankhurst, Acting Vice Chancellor of Griffith University, according to BNA.

"We've already opened up our ADaPT 1.0 industry showcase facility and Materialise staff will initially be based on campus, alongside our leading researchers who are working in areas such as developing orthopaedic and other medical devices."

According to BNA, Madeleine McIntyre, Business Manager at Materialise Australia, added:

"We have been the backbone of the 3D printing industry for nearly 3 decades, and have pioneered many leading medical applications of 3D printing.”

"The innovative and collaborative environment provided by the GCHKP will help us to further advance our medical software and services.”

"Matching our company's entrepreneurial culture, the GCHKP will be a strong base for Materialise to expand our Australasian footprint and provides a lifestyle advantage for our employees and the future talent we will attract here."