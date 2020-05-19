3 Women with 4 Decades of Experience Promoted to Senior Tech Roles at NAB

National Australia Bank continues one of their most significant transformations of their business’s technology environment with promotions from within.

Dayla Stevens has been promoted to general manager of support services technology, Lisa Palma to general manager, technology workplace service management and Nicole Devine to general manager, program office and commercial management. They have a combined 43 years of experience working in the technology field, and 29 years working at NAB.

The moves showcase NAB’s commitment to promote qualified talent from within, and help break down the gender wall in the technology sector. Lisa Gray, NAB’s group executive of enterprise services and transformation, commented on the importance of reflecting the diversity of their customers and their needs with diversity within the ranks of NAB.

“As we continue to deliver our technology transformation to meet the changing needs of our customers, it is important that our business reflects the diverse community in which we operate,” she said. “This is why, at NAB, we want to be recognised as an employer of choice, not just for women, but for women in technology.”

Stevens, Palma and Devine joined Gray and 300 other women at NAB at the end of June for a professional development session as part of NAB’s initiative titled Women in Technology. Stevens, who is leading the initiative, recognises the technology field is changing and is offering a larger variety of roles and opportunities.

“It's not all about programming, not everyone in technology needs to be a 'tech head' with deep technical expertise,” said Stevens. “We need new skill sets in technology like engagement, governance and collaboration.”

The Women in Technology initiative demonstrates NAB’s commitment to gender equality in the corporate sector. Gray also mentioned that the bank is the only major one that has conducted a gender pay equity audit to discover possible reasons or barriers to equal pay. The company is dedicated to creating a gender balance in its graduate program intake to strengthen its talent pipeline.

Information sourced from iTWire.