Why brands, retailers must step into the metaverse – WRC

The metaverse may look and sound like the Emperor’s new (digital) clothes, but it’s not. Consumers, particularly Gen Z, really are spending time in these digital universes and do want retailers and brands to sell to them in those spaces.

According to Gartner , by 2026, 25% of people will spend an hour a day in the metaverse, and some of the world’s biggest tech players are already spending big on the space – most notably Meta , which invested US$10.3bn in the metaverse over the past year, and Microsoft , which doled out US$68.7bn on games developer Activision Blizzard .

As David Roth, chairman of WPP’s BAV Group, points out, Apple is yet to show its hand. When it does, he believes, the speed of take-up will accelerate. “Apple will make it cool,” he says.

Indeed, Roth is a big advocate of the metaverse and its growing relevance to retail. He points out that a generation has grown up as gamers. The virtual online environment is not alien to them: they are used to the technology and the experience; they will search out new experiences.

As a predominantly social tool, it’s unsurprising that the metaverse is the space where younger generations mainly will want to be able to buy new goods – from fashion to art to property – to show their peers.

New consumer groups – and the metaverse

But not all consumers will venture into the metaverse. A new report, The World View on Digital Retail’s New Consumer Personas , from World Retail Congress and Railsbank , identifies four new consumer personas that retailers and brands should be addressing: the Digital Arrivals (mainly older, preferred shopping in person pre-pandemic, but have discovered online shopping post-pandemic); the Subscribers (mainly younger, more affluent consumers in densely populated cities); the Ethical Consumers (those passionate about sustainability); and the Thrill Seekers.

And while some Subscribers and Ethical Consumers will be part of the metaverse, it is predominantly the Thrill Seekers who are looking for greater interaction and enjoyment from shopping, demanding more playfulness in retail marketing alongside gamified elements.

The Thrill Seeker tends to be a younger consumer, aged under 25, who has not known a world without the internet or smartphones. Technology is second nature to them, with many of them growing up gaming, and they are enthusiastic about searching out new experiences, and importantly, expect the retailers they interact with to be able to serve them in the channel they want, whether that be online, in-store or within the metaverse.