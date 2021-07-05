WalkMe: A specialised digital strategy problem solver

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, WalkMe focuses on software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings for enterprises focused on the next stage of their digital adoption journey.

The company was founded in 2011 and enjoyed steadily accelerating interest from investors in its Series A to G funding rounds. Finally, in June 2021 WalkMe officially launched its IPO and managed to achieve a valuation of US$2.56bn.

To date, it has over 900 employees, 35 million users spread across 42 countries, and approximately 2,000 customers, representing 31% of the Fortune 500. A selection of its high-profile clients include Red Hat, IBM, Microsoft, Adobe, PwC, and HP.

Maximising digital transformation

Among WalkMe’s most impressive offerings is its Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), a no-code solution capable of both maximising a business’ digital transformation strategy and accelerating ROI on software.

DAP essentially breaks down digital optimisation into four elements: guidance, engagement, insights, and automation. At its core is the concept of ‘visibility’ - the platform provides users with data and insights to grant full visibility across their tech stack. Features include:

Management dashboards

Digital Experience Analytics (DXA)

Tracked events and funnels: “easily track any meaningful event on your website or business application and use funnels to analyse specific behaviors”

Session stream and playback: “recreate user journeys by viewing past user sessions in video or list, to analyze user journeys and points of unintended friction”

WalkMe is crucially aware of how important the user experience is to digitally-focused companies. As such, it facilitates the development of contextual and personalised online interactions across mobile, web, and desktop environments.