Qlik Helps Russia's Acron Group to Optimises its Operations

Improving Decisions and Business Processes

Announced by a leading global manufacturer of mineral fertilisers - Acron Group, the company has called on Qlik to support its comprehensive digital transformation programme. Specifically, Qlik will support Acron Group’s IT infrastructure team to help the organisation drive better efficiencies and cost savings with the use of data.

Completion of the First Stage

As part of its digital transformation programme, Acron Group has complete the first stage of its Business Intelligence (BI) solution implementation.

Harnessing the Qlik Sense® data analytics platform, Acron Group can gather key data from all key production systems, for real time decision making. Acron Group specifically uses Qlik to analyse data for their warehouses, finance, procurement, production faults, key resources management, and IT.

“In the early stages of the project, we focused on providing business intelligence as a service. Now each department has proactive employees who use the Qlik analytical reports and tailor them to their needs. The departments that piloted the program have set a positive example for other departments within the Group on BI integration and involving new employees and functions in analytics. Now we have a pool of new analytics initiatives that the Group employees have come up with on their own,” said Denis Guzanov, CIO for Acron.

“For example, the digital power control panel was developed by the Business Process Planning and Organising team, which is not part of the IT department. To make it work, the team collaborated with both the IT and Operations departments to collect the necessary data.”

A Significant Step for Acron Group

A significant step for Acron Group has been the use of Qlik to implement a digital power control panel at one of its facilities in Veliky Novgorod.

This facility has more than 400 sensors that are gathering data relating to energy consumption. By implementing data analytics, the facility is able to monitor energy consumption in real time for quick identification of issues and prevent overruns.

“Over three months of commercial operation, the Qlik analytics platform has allowed us to streamline energy consumption planning, and deviations in actual power consumption rates from target rates have decreased to less than 1%,” added Mikhail Yaskevich, Chief Engineer for Acron.

“We are delighted to help Acron implement a data-driven approach to managing a manufacturing company. Deploying Qlik has demonstrated the efficiency of data analytics for fine-tuning decisions and business processes,” concluded Alexey Artemenko, Regional Director, Qlik Russia and CIS.