Vodafone Australia and Splunk sign new enterprise software agreement

Vodafone Australia has signed an agreement with American data analytics company Splunk to help automate key enterprise processes.

The major advantage Vodafone will gain is the ability to overcome the often-encountered issue of having to navigate multiple separate, often manual legacy tools to correlate and analyse data on operations and network performance.

Dan Lloyd, Chief Strategy Officer and Corporate Affairs Director, Vodafone Australia, said: “Splunk’s diagnostics and analytics capabilities also help our internal teams uncover issues that may hinder performance or impact customers to maintain a level of performance we’re proud of."

Vodafone Australia has around 5.7mn customers in the country, employing 3,000 staff at Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth offices, a customer service centre in Hobart and more than 120 company-owned retail stores.

Simon Eid, Area Vice President, ANZ, Splunk, added: “Leading C-suite executives, like those at Vodafone Australia, understand that machine data is a potential gold mine of information. This helps companies to deliver better, more tailored services that make happier customers and ultimately drive stronger revenues.

“By listening to machine data, organisations are turning analytics into strategic business insights, which in turn help them gain competitive advantage in a very crowded marketplace.”

Splunk is a US-based multinational corporation, headquartered in San Francisco. Last year it turned over almost $1bn in revenue.