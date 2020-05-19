Article
Technology

Mobile World Congress: Telstra reveals 2019 5G rollout

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Telstra has followed Optus in revealing plans to rollout 5G networks across Australia next year.

Present at this year’s Mobile World Congress, held this week in Barcelona, Spain, the telco said in a roadmap document it would provide 5G to major cities and regional areas through the course of 2019.

However, it has not committed to naming exactly where the first rollouts will take place.

See also:

Earlier this month, Telstra opened a new 5G innovation centre on the Gold Coast.

Speaking at time, CEO Robyn Deholm said: “Telstra has already conducted Australia’s first 5G field trial and the world’s first 5G outdoor data call over 26GHz ‘mmWave’ radiofrequency spectrum.  From our new 5G Innovation Centre we will be completing a number of 5G firsts in 2018 to ensure Australia remains at the forefront of mobile technology.”

Having already launched 4.5G in 2017, Optus is now pledging to deploy 5G connectivity which is 15 times faster than what is currently on the market.

The announcement follows a successful trial which showed 2Gbps download speeds using a potential device for a fixed wireless service in the home and business.

Telstra is eager to lead the race to 5G instalment, and has teamed up with the likes of Qualcomm, Intel and Ericsson to develop an end-to-end 5G ecosystem. It also restated its commitment to developing its 4G offering.

TelstraOptusAustralian telco industry5G
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy