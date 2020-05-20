Nike teams up with Gridsum for enhanced consumer data analytics

Chinese software company Gridsum Holding has announced an expansion of its relationship with leading apparel, sportswear and sports equipment company Nike

Gridsum supplies cloud-driven big data analytics and AI solutions to the Chinese market, and will provide Nike with data analysis, consulting and data modelling services as part of the deepened partnership.

Nike conducts consumer analytics via its Consumer Direct Sciences team which will incorporate Gridsum’s solutions to enhance the efficacy and value of its data analysis.

Gridsum’s analytics, AI, modelling and consulting capabilities will enable Nike to reinforce its marking strategies with targeted content as well as improving its inventory to better match the needs and desires of its consumers.

See more:



The solutions will be incorporated across data accrued through Nike’s Chinese operations, namely its official mainland China website and its flagship store on Tmall.com.

“Leveraging our big data analysis, modeling, consulting and data visualization capabilities, we will help NIKE to better understand the behaviour of their existing and potential customers and improve the consumer experience,” said Guosheng Qi, Gridsum CEO, in the firm’s press release.

“I am confident that our extensive experience in natural language processing, data mining, machine learning and deep learning technologies will continue to create significant value for our clients by helping them to improve their digital marketing strategies and allowing them to make better business decisions."