Article
Technology

Optus and Catch join forces to launch new budget telco

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Optus and ecommerce company Catch have jointly launched a new mobile service, named Catch Connect.

The new enterprise offers plans lasting 30 or 90 days, comprising data only alongside packages including calls and texts. A data only package over 30 days will cost $30 for 10GB or $40 for 30GB.

Other packages vary from $15 to $89, depending on length of plan and the amount of data involved.

See also:

Commenting on the launch, Catch Group CEO Nati Harpaz said: “Our customers prioritise choice and value, so when it came to designing Catch Connect, we wanted to create a unique and differentiated offering that delivers additional value to users.”

The new services operate on the Optus 4G Plus mobile network, the company also recently announcing its plans to launch 5G services in major cities by 2019.

Managing Director of Optus Wholesale and Satellite, Stuart Bird added: “I’m proud to be a part of this strong Catch Connect partnership, which promotes competition and choice in the Australian market.

“Both Catch Group and Optus are known for using innovation and technology to improve customer experience, and this is clearly reflected in this new mobile service.”

Catch is not the only retailer to target the telco market in Australia. The likes of Aldi and Kogan opened up new mobile businesses in recent years.

OptusAustralian telco industryCatch Group
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy