Optus and Catch join forces to launch new budget telco

Optus and ecommerce company Catch have jointly launched a new mobile service, named Catch Connect.

The new enterprise offers plans lasting 30 or 90 days, comprising data only alongside packages including calls and texts. A data only package over 30 days will cost $30 for 10GB or $40 for 30GB.

Other packages vary from $15 to $89, depending on length of plan and the amount of data involved.

See also:

Commenting on the launch, Catch Group CEO Nati Harpaz said: “Our customers prioritise choice and value, so when it came to designing Catch Connect, we wanted to create a unique and differentiated offering that delivers additional value to users.”

The new services operate on the Optus 4G Plus mobile network, the company also recently announcing its plans to launch 5G services in major cities by 2019.

Managing Director of Optus Wholesale and Satellite, Stuart Bird added: “I’m proud to be a part of this strong Catch Connect partnership, which promotes competition and choice in the Australian market.

“Both Catch Group and Optus are known for using innovation and technology to improve customer experience, and this is clearly reflected in this new mobile service.”

Catch is not the only retailer to target the telco market in Australia. The likes of Aldi and Kogan opened up new mobile businesses in recent years.