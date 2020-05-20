Viomi and IDC launch IoT market predictions through 2025

Chinese home IoT technology firm, Viomi Technology, has announced its IoT Outlook 2025 Whitepaper in partnership with the International Data Corporation (IDC), predicting the biggest trends in the IoT market over the next six years.

In Viomi’s press release it identified six key trends for the IoT consumer market, with the first being the advancement of consumer IoT products’ computing capabilities through application of increasingly sophisticated AI and data analysis solutions.

Hybrid networks, comprised of disparate network protocols working together, will become more commonplace and will enable stable and fast connections under all scenarios, VIomi said. This speed and accessibility will be driven by the advent of 5G, due to launch for consumers in many markets worldwide throughout the coming year.

Thirdly, Viomi said in its statement that edge computing and local storage solutions will become the norm on smart devices, boosting efficiency as well as privacy.

SEE ALSO:

Next, Viomi predicted that consumer IoT devices will leverage increased open integration and interoperability between platforms, applications and products.

User interfaces are set to become more tactile, feeling more natural for consumers, with voice, image, face and touch interaction all set to advance in capabilities.

Finally, Viomi expects the consumer smart device market to boom along with the introduction of a range of new applications and services.

The full whitepaper will become available on 13 March, with Viomi set to launch it officially at the Appliances and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai.