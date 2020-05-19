Article
Technology

[VIDEO] Is Australia ready for Tesla's new Summon feature?

By Uwear
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Automotive and energy giant Tesla became the first company to bring the popular Summon feature to Australia, beating out rival BMW.

The software upgrade for the Model S allows the car to automatically leave the garage on its own. To use it, a person must be within 10 feet of the vehicle, and the car can pull in and out of parking spaces at a very low speed.

RELATED TOPIC: Australia named first market to receive Tesla's Powerwall solar-energy battery

Tesla’s recent software version 7.1.1 differs from the U.S. version, as Aussies won’t have to be within a certain radius to move the car. However, it can only be done by phone in Australia, compared to using a key fob in the U.S.

Although there have been safety concerns surrounding blind spots in the car’s sensors, that and other flaws have reportedly been fixed by Tesla. While it has been in other global markets since January, regulatory requirements had to be resolved before it became available.

RELATED TOPIC: Volvo's driverless car trials could give big boost to SA economy

Check it out for yourself below.

Let's connect!  

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!

 

 

AustraliaBMWEnergyTesla
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy