University of Melbourne partners with Illumina to genomics-based biomedical research and innovation

One of the world’s leading biotech companies has entered into a partnership with the University of Melbourne as it looks to enhance Melbourne’s reputation as a world class Biomedical Precinct.

In a statement released this week, Illumina announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University to “increase genomics innovation and how it is translated and adopted into the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes.”

The partnership will be co-located at the Melbourne Biomedical Precinct in Parkville and is based on a four-pillared approach: international reach, clinical utility, data generation and talent development.

University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor Professor Duncan Maskell said: “A partnership with a world-leading genomics company like Illumina will serve as a catalyst for innovation across Melbourne’s biomedical precinct. It strongly supports the University’s objective to collaborate with industry partners and develop programs that can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Genomics-based biomedical research looks at the genetic information contained within the cells in the human body. Through the partnership, the two will look at genomics-based biomedical research and innovation in the detection and management of diseases such as cancer.

Illumina Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan Gretchen Weightman said: “Illumina’s Australia team is thrilled to be moving into the Biomedical Precinct later this year. Our hope is that co-location with the wider research community, and collaboration with the University of Melbourne, will enable a deeper engagement in collaborative research activities and clinical trials.

“The current momentum in genomics research is growing exponentially and we are inspired by the way it can stimulate job growth and economic activity to maximise the impact for Victoria, and more importantly fuel research with the potential to improve health outcomes for patients.”