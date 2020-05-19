Top Internet Service Providers

Adam Internet

This South Australian ISP has more than 20 years of experience, and offers a range of competitively priced Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions with premium customer service. The pros? Adam Internet supports rapid transfer and provides a nice 50 MB of free web space. The con? There are no Internet or telephone payments.

Exetel

Sydney-based Exetel has successfully used its background in technology consulting to deliver data and telecoms services since 2004. Today, Exetel services over 125,000 customers—mainly in the residential sector. Each 6-month residential ADSL1 plan includes 200 MB of personal web space, 30 e-mail addresses, free uploads and nationwide tech support. These plans start at $34.50 per month.

iiNet

Australia’s second largest DSL ISP provides a whole host of residential plans and business solutions, making bundled packages ideal for customers. iiNet was the first to offer a product called Naked DSL which provides its customers with broadband without the need for a traditional landline phone service - no monthly rental fee! For iiNet’s high-speed broadband network, customers have access to ADSL2 and broadband speeds, with plans starting at $79.95 for 200 GB during peak and offpeak times total.

Internode

This ISP is one of the largest in the country—and offers a huge selection for its corporate, business and residential customers on its Internet Protocol (IP) network. Internode has invested in multiple PoPs (points of presence), a private international backbone network, and multiple upstream connections to ensure a highly available network service. The Internode network is not reliant on any single upstream provider, thereby ensuring maximum performance and resiliency. The network also supports both IPv4 and IPv6 connectivity. Standard features of a broadband plan start at $29.95 per month and include one Dynamic IP address, excess quota shaped to: 256k down / 256k up and standard support.

iPrimus

With facilities in 66 cities across the country and a network that provides nationwide coverage, many people are turning to iPrimus for their wireless broadband plans and connectivity needs. Primus ADSL Plans are provided at ADSL2+ speeds or full-speed ADSL1. Other areas provided at 1500/256 speeds. Plans are available on no contract, 12 months and 24 months. The biggest downside is that users are not allowed to run servers.

Netspace

Melbourne-based Netspace delivers reliable telecommunication services at competitive prices to approximately 80,000 customers nationwide. Primarily operating in the business and consumer telecommunication markets, Netspace provides Broadband, ADSL, ADSL2+, Naked DSL, Midband Ethernet, Wireless and VPN internet access as well as fixed line telephony services. All plans are available as Flat Rate only– there are no excess usage fees on these plans. Uploads and downloads are counted towards monthly quota on all plans.

OptusNet

The Optus Open Network offers 3G dual band, 3G single band and 2G services. In its 3G dual band coverage areas (2100MHz/900MHz), OptusNet provides dedicated coverage to remote towns and communities across the country. The downside to OptusNet is that users not allowed to run servers or any gaming servers. Plans generally start at $29.95 but most require bundling.

Telstra BigPond

The best part of an ISP run by Australia’s largest telecom is that it can afford to offer great deals. One BigPond Member Benefit is that a customer must have a full service Telstra fixed phone on a Single Bill with their broadband service on a 24 month plan with a combined monthly access fee of at least $59 (based on the 12-month broadband pricing for customers with a full service fixed phone). Eligible additional services include wireless broadband, FOXTEL from Telstra service or Telstra post-paid mobile. Spam filtering, Desktop Antivirus, Firewall, Email Antivirus are all bundled into BigPond Security for $99.95 for a 12 month subscription or $9.95 per month.

TPG Internet

TPG Telecom has become a dynamic and integrated force providing innovative voice, internet and data solutions through one of the largest networks in Australia. Its network infrastructure includes fixed line, fibre and wireless services connecting data and internet customers with more than 350 exchange areas. All plans (except for plans with unlimited usage quota) consist of peak (8am-2am) and off peak (2am-8am) monthly usage quota. Connection speeds will be slowed to shaping speeds for the period in which the monthly usage quota has been exceeded (peak and/or off peak). Business DSL plans start at $79.95.

Westnet

Western Australia’s Westnet prides itself on being a telco with outstanding customer service and a range of quality, competitive products including broadband ADSL2+, mobile broadband, satellite broadband, telephony, web hosting, domain registration, business telecommunication solutions and web-based content. Like many on our list, bundled plans are only available when bundled with phone and all bills must be paid monthly or quarterly in advance via credit-card or direct debit.

Stats: