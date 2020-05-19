These Apps For Your Tablet Will Keep You Organised In The New Year

Tablets have become an essential technological accessory for many a professional. Impressive processing power coupled with its lightweight design has made all of our lives easier, and now tablets are going to help keep you organised in the New Year.

I know, it’s a big task. And with literally millions of different apps on the market, it can be tough to find the quality among the quantity. But we’re here to help! Check out these three apps (or app categories) that will point your organisational skills in the right direction and maybe help you keep a few of those New Year resolutions.

Manage Your Budget

We’re talking your personal or family budget, not your company’s. Becoming financially healthy is a big goal for many people who make New Year’s resolutions. To make it simpler, consider downloading an app that will help you monitor and manage your money. Apps like Pocketbook (which is free, by the way) can help you make a budget. The app connects to all of your banks, giving you a real-time report of your personal finances. Set budget goals, see what categories you are spending the most of your money, and set notifications personalised to your specific goals.

Boost Your Productivity

As a busy professional, chances are you aren’t just working in the office. A tablet gives you the option to take your work on the go, eliminating a heavy laptop, notebooks and several other things you’d need to be productive on your morning commute or at home. Apps like Microsoft’s Office Suite (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) allow basic editing of files no matter where you are. Apple’s suite of productivity tools (Pages, Numbers and Keynote) are also available for iPad users.

Note-Taking Simplified

I’m a religious sticky-note user. But at some point, the sticky note loses its stick or gets covered by other, more important sticky notes. Although translating the note taking practice to a tech device can take a little getting used to, it’s increased my productivity tenfold. Evernote, one of the many note taking/organising apps out there, is the one I use the most. Individual notes can be stored in Notebooks, along with images, clippings from websites, audio recordings and documents. It’s a great place to plan a project, organise your thoughts on a particular subject or even save reading material for another time. The companion app Evernote Food allows you to keep track of recipes and dining experiences in a great, user-friendly interface.