Tesla will install the world’s largest lithium ion battery in South Australia

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Tesla and the French renewable energy group Neoen are about to install a battery three times more powerful than any other system in the world.

To be housed in South Australia by the end of 2017, the lithium-ion battery will be designed to provide power to the grid at times of generation shortfall, as well as providing stability to the network, day and night.

This will transform and fast track reliable renewable energy in Australia, as well as globally, according to a energy industry authority Dr Alex Wonhas, Managing Director, Energy, Resources & Manufacturing of global engineering and infrastructure advisory company Aurecon.

“The coupling of renewable energy with large scale battery storage is a fundamental requirement for an affordable, reliable and sustainable energy future for Australia,” said Dr Wonhas, who was previously Executive Director for CSIRO’s environment, energy and resources sector.

“South Australia is now set to lead the charge in battery storage that will, in turn, revolutionise the way in which renewable energy is integrated into electricity networks.

Aurecon is the Specialist and Technical Engineering Advisor to the Government of South Australia for the implementation of its Energy Plan. The company is providing advice across the entire programme, including the 100 MW battery, emergency gas generator and power supply contracts.

The revelation of the world’s largest lithium ion grid connected battery system at 100 MW/129 MWh is the culmination of three months of intensive work by many stakeholders.

“As engineers design for the future, technology and innovative solutions like this will be imperative to meeting tomorrow’s challenges,” continued Dr Wonhas. He goes on to say that in future, the role of the engineer will be to interrogate impossible challenges.

In addition, Aurecon is the engineering partner for Territory Generation’s Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for Alice Springs, which was recently given the green light by the Northern Territory Government. BESS will provide 5 MW battery energy storage and will be one of the largest grid-connected storage solutions in Australia.