Article
Technology

Tencent to sell online insurance in Hong Kong with UK’s Aviva

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

A joint venture between Chinese tech giant Tencent, UK insurance company Aviva and venture capital firm Hillhouse Capital, will see Tencent offering online insurance to residents of Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Insurance Authority has given regulatory approval to the joint venture which will be put into action this year. This was announced on Tuesday in a press release by Aviva.

An agreement was signed to sell shares in Aviva Life Insurance Company (Aviva Hong Kong) last January according to the South China Morning Post, in order to turn it into a digital insurer.

See also:

Tech giant Sina enters insurance business

Tencent to invest in Carrefour with Yonghui

Hong Kong City Focus

Tencent holds a 20% stake in the joint venture while Hillhouse and Aviva both hold 40% each.

Tencent already offers online insurance in mainland China but had yet to enter Hong Kong with this business.

Online insurance offerings are becoming more popular: just this week Sina, the company behind popular Chinese social platform Sina Weibo, announced it would behind to offer insurance.

The “insurtech” industry has been estimated by CB Insights to be worth as much as $1.7bn globally, which is a 100% increase on its 2014 value.

Tencent currently offers online life insurance through Hetai Life Insurance which was launched in 2016.

 

TencentHong KongInsuranceCB Insights
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy