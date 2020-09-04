Article
Tencent SaaS product obtains SOC 2 Type 2 certification

By Georgia Wilson
September 04, 2020
Tencent announces that its SaaS video conferencing product obtained - Tencent Meeting - a SOC 2 Type 2 certification...

In a recent announcement made by Tencent, the company reports its achievement of becoming the first to obtain a SOC 2 Type 2 certification for its SaaS video conferencing product.

The announcement emphasises the company's commitment and track record of protecting the personal data of its users. The audit conducted examined the product’s security, availability and confidentiality.

Definition of a SOC Audit

A System and Organisation Controls (SOCs) are software and technology infrastructure that businesses use in order to ensure their data is secure, and to minimise the risk of a data leak.

In accordance with SSAE NO. 18 of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Tencent Meeting was audited by an independent third party, certified to award the SOC 2 Type 2 certification. 

In the cloud computing industry, SOC 2 Type 2 is one of the most rigorous security certifications, which focuses on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Earning the SOC 2 Type 2 certification, demonstrates the companies capability when it comes to data security, 

In addition to the SOC 2 Type 2 certification, Tencent Meeting also obtained a Grade III Certification on Protection of Information Security from the Ministry of Public Security in China ( the highest accreditation level for non-bak organisations in China).

Other certifications include the Trusted Cloud enterprise level SaaS certification, the only authoritative certification system for cloud computing in China. 

What is Tencent Meeting

Tencent Meeting is a real time, video conferencing service with its core focuses centered around user privacy and data security. The SaaS solution has multiple layers of protection including meeting passwords, meeting locks, removal of users, screen-sharing with automated watermarks, waiting rooms, and specially invited meetings. 

Tencent Meeting is used by government, education, finance, and healthcare. The company aims to continuously improve and upgrade its safety and security, and provide agile, efficient, reliable and secure services.

