Telstra predicts 2019’s top tech trends

By Sarah Smith
May 20, 2020
Telstra has released its top tech trend predictions for 2019 via the Telstra Exchange blog, with Chief Technology Officer Håkan Eriksson detailing a range of exciting emergent technologies

5G has been a clear focus for the telecommunications giant over the past year, and the firm naturally foresees the continued rollout of 5G networks and devices to be the defining element to the year in tech. 

Erikkson noted 5G’s jump in speed over 4G, its capacity for an increased number of devices simultaneously streaming HD video on one network, and myriad fresh applications for the ultra-fast mobile technology as the driving forces behind its uptake. 

Perhaps the most immediate manner for consumers to experience this technology will be with the flurry of new 5G handsets expected from smartphone manufacturers this year, with firms such as Samsung and Huawei also expected to release foldable smartphones sometime in 2019.

Autonomous vehicles and vehicle sharing services are likely to continue to spike in popularity and distribution, according to Eriksson, while the advent of the smart city cameras will augment this convenience with increased safety and efficiency. 

He added that 5G will be instrumental in the continued development of these technologies through the sheer rate of data transmission that the new mobile standard will provide.

The emergent world of video game streaming will also welcome the considerable boost in network speeds, enabling gamers to stream high-end video games without the need for powerful PCs. Utilising high-spec technology in data centres, firms will leverage the fast and low-latency nature of 5G to make this long-awaited service a reality for many more consumers in 2019.

New businesses will also benefit from the immediacy of 4G and 5G, enabling firms to start up without needing to wait for wired internet installation at their premises. Eriksson added that software as a service will make it much easier for new businesses to access digital assets and processing services with far greater speed.

Finally, Telstra predicted that AR and VR will continue to increase in prevalence and application. While 5G will enable more immersive experiences for gamers using VR, industrial applications of both technologies will enable a skills training revolution and enhanced videoconference capabilities. 

Eriksson suggested the launch of a new form of wearable technology known as ‘hearables’, which will enable consumers to listen to the world around them with the ability to mix sounds, mute background noise, and more.

Telstra has successfully launched its 5G network across every major Australian city according to an 18 December post to Telstra Exchange, and is very much prepared for the release of 5G-enabled devices over the coming year.

