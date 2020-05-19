Telstra launches 5G in Queensland’s Gold Coast

The largest telecommunications firm in Australia, Telstra, has revealed the launch of 5G in the Gold Coast, Queensland.

The company has switched on the technology in selected areas of the city, marking the first firm in the nation to be 5G ready.

Telstra is expected to launch the technology in more than 200 different 5G capable-sites across Australia by the end of the year.

“Today’s switch on demonstrates Telstra’s commitment to mobile leadership in Australia and will support the ongoing testing of next generation mobile technologies in Australian conditions to support the early commercial deployment of 5G mobile services,” said Andrew Penn, the CEO of Telstra.

“Telstra has already achieved a number of significant milestones in preparation for 5G.”

The CEO continued to address the telco’s success with the technology, having launched Telstra’s 5G Innovation Centre in the Gold Coast – which has hosted the country’s first 5G connect car and the first end-to-end 5G data call on a commercial network.

“Today we have switched on 5G-capable sites on the Gold Coast, which enable us to test 5G pre-commercial devices in real world conditions and use unique innovations like our Connected Car to test our 5G footprint,” continued Penn.

“It also means we can connect compatible commercial 5G devices for customers in 5G areas as they become available.”

“We know mobility is key for our customers, and that’s why we are focussed on delivering a 5G mobile service first and foremost.”

“Over the coming months we will continue expanding our 5G coverage with plans to roll out to more capital cities, regional centres and other high demand areas.”

As part of its T22 strategy, AU$5bn (US$3.61bn) has been invested into Telstra’s mobile network operations over a span of three years ending June 2019, funding 5G projects.