Article
Technology

Telstra begins first 5G wi-fi and connected car trials

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The world’s first 5G-powered wi-fi hotspot precinct has been switched on by Telstra on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The firm recently opened a 5G innovation centre on the popular tourist stretch, and it is from here that the trial is being managed, along with tests on a 5G connected car.

Group Managing Director Networks Mike Wright said: “We have said we intend to lead on 5G and with these 5G-enabled wi-fi hotspots Australian consumers will be among the first people in the world to try the technology.

“Taking 5G technology out of a lab and into the hands of consumers is another key milestone on Telstra’s roadmap to offering 5G services in 2019.”

See also:

There are no 5G compatible commercial smartphones or tablets available today. However, by connecting 5G backhaul and infrastructure to a standard wi-fi access point then consumers can use the technology on their existing device. This is what Telstra is trialling on the Gold Coast.

Wright added: “Wi-fi has limited throughput so a single hotspot alone cannot come close to reaching the limits of 5G at our innovation centre. By using multiple hotspots with potentially hundreds of smartphone users served through a single 5G device we are able to get closer to demonstrating 5G in a real-world environment.”

TelstraAustralian technology industry5G
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy