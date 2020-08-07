Tata Communications: secure connected digital experiences

In a recent announcement made by Tata Communications, the global digital ecosystem enabler, has launched a secure connected digital experience (SCDx). The SCDx is a new proposition for enterprises to help them rebuild and adapt to the impact of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have been forced to suddenly adapt in order to survive amidst the huge disruption. With many emerging from lockdown, Tata Communications believes that businesses are now looking to redesign and restructure their operations.

“Tata Communications’ SCDx proposition is intended to meet this growing, worldwide demand for new ways of operating, which includes far higher levels of working from home, rising security risks, a shift to digital commerce and more contactless experiences for employees, customers and supply chain partners. It will help companies currently relying on short-term fixes, such as consumer-grade applications or employees’ home broadband connections, by providing holistic, secure, enterprise-level digital solutions that address current challenges and are fit for the long term,” commented Tata Communications in a company statement.

The new SCDx proposition consists of three core offerings including: Tata Communications Secure Connected Digital Workplace; Tata Communications Digital Customer Experience Platform; and secure access to the supply chain ecosystem.

“COVID-19 is acting as a catalyst and accelerator of business transformation. In recent months, millions of employees have experienced working from home, consumers have embraced digital shopping and delivery, and businesses have adapted to doing more, virtually. These changes have created a new reality and we are not going back to how things were done before,” commented A.S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications.

“As enterprises shift from focusing on business continuity to business recovery and growth, they urgently need to rethink their digital strategies and transform themselves to prosper in this digital-first ecosystem. With Secure Connected Digital Experience, our goal is to enable enterprises to adopt new digital working models, accelerate their time to market and drive agility and resilience, giving them the tools to innovate, invent, and redefine their employee, customer and supply chain experience.”

The latest launch from Tata Communications, builds on the company’s focus towards platforms and solutions for customers. “The proposition leverages Tata Communications’ managed service capabilities and infrastructure and aims to drive intelligence across next generation connectivity; collaboration; cloud, edge and security; NetFoundry; voice, and more,” highlighted Tata Communications.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Tata Communications has been supporting its customers to deploy relevant solutions in ‘record time’ with many cases seeing delivery of changes and upgrades in less than six hours.

“Tata Communications has enabled tens of thousands of employees globally for remote working across more than 150 organisations including Tata Consultancy Services , with many more under deployment,” concluded Tata Communications.

To find out more about Tata Communications’ Secure Connected Digital Experience, click here !

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .