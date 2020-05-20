Article
South Korea plans hyperloop rival

May 20, 2020
South Korea is planning to unleash a new superfast train that could, if all goes to plan, beat Tesla’s hyperloop.

In a statement from the Korea Railroad Research Institute (KRRI), the East Asian nation is planning to reveal a ‘hyper tube’ format train in the ‘not too distant’ future.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the organisation said: “We hope to create an ultra-fast train, which will travel inside a state-of-the-art low-pressure tube at lightning speeds, in the not-too-distant future.

“To that end, we will cooperate with associated institutes as well as Hanyang University to check the viability of various related technologies called the hyper-tube format over the next three years.”

The KRRI doesn’t simply want to construct a facsimile of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop – the organisation wants to go one better and produce a much faster model that surpasses the current maglev propulsion system.

KRRI was formally established to develop South Jorean industries through continuous R&D in the rail, public transport, and logistics networks. Its main goal is to “create new value of railroad technology through demand-focused convergence research.”

Through the work of its Railroad Safety Certification Center looks to develop thought leadership for the industry and promotes safe and secure railways at home and abroad. 

Business Review Asia's January issue is live. 

